What is eyebrow microblading and why is it a celebrity favorite?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It is no surprise eyebrows have been the beauty industry's current fascination and eyebrow microblading is the latest beauty obsession. But what is it and why do celebs love it so much?

Celebrities including Kathy Griffin, Bella Thorne and more are sporting their flawless arches on the red carpet. Perfect eyebrows can be everywhere, but on your own face.

“I have personally been drawing them on since I was 17. Because they’re blond and pretty much invisible," said Rachelle Ann Banks.

Now with microblading, there's a new way to achieve perfect brows. Microblading is the newest trend across the world and it's also available in Hampton Roads.

“Microblading is a semi permanent makeup that mimics actual growing hair on your eyebrows," said Rickina Velte, an esthetician in Virginia Beach.

A blade is used to create strokes on your skin that looks like real hairs and the results can last between one to three years.

