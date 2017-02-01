Tips for hosting a great party for the big game!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesapeake, Va. - If you're hosting a party for the Super Bowl this weekend, you've got a lot on your plate. But we want to make it a little bit easier!

We talked to Veronica Thompson of VIBEvents in Chesapeake to get a few professional planning tips.

The first thing you're probably thinking about is the food! To keep it easy, make it a potluck.

"That way you can have a variety of different items and you're not the one in the kitchen the whole time preparing things," says Thompson. "Make sure you know what everyone's bringing so you don’t end up with all chili, or all beer, or something like that."

And be sure to have plenty of plates, bowls, cups and utensils.

As far as decorations don't feel the need to go overboard.

"Keep it simple," says Thompson. "The game is the main focus of everything, but even just using a football tray or little football things or even jerseys will keep it very simple."

Here's some last minute supplies you'll want to make sure to grab: