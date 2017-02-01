Over 30K child porn images found in Gloucester Co. man’s possession

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A Gloucester Co., man pleaded guilty Wednesday on a child porn charge, according to the Department of Justice.

27-year-old Timothy Justin George pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, in September 2016, law enforcement conducted a search of George’s home and seized a number of electronic devices.

A forensic examiner inspected the devices and found over 31,000 images of child pornography.

George was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 14, 2016, and faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 8.