Outer Banks film festival accepting submissions

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Calling all film makers!

The second annual Halloween International Film Festival is now accepting film submissions. The final deadline for submissions is July 20.

The film festival tasks place on October 26 through 28 during HalloWeek on the Outer Banks and will feature independent films submitted from throughout the world.

“The mission of the Halloween International Film Festival is to promote the artistry of independent films made in the spirit of creativity, support the future of cinema by providing exposure for talented visionary filmmakers, and celebrate a collective passion for Halloween,” a festival spokesperson said.

Last year’s festival featured a total of 40 films.