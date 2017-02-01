North Landing Bridge to be closed Thursday for emergency repairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The North Landing Bridge on North Landing Road will close for emergency repairs beginning Thursday at 8:30 a.m, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The bridge will be closed to both vehicle and marine traffic so engineers can repair a gear box oil pump.

The repairs are expected to be complete by 5 p.m.

Motorists traveling from Virginia Beach to Chesapeake will take Indian River Road to Kempsville Road to Centerville Turnpike to Mount Pleasant Road.

Motorists traveling from Chesapeake to Virginia Beach will take, Centerville Turnpike, to Kempsville Road to Indian River Road to Mount Pleasant Road.

Vessels traveling along the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal can contact the bridge operator at North Landing Bridge on Marine Channel 13 for additional information.