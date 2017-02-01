Norfolk, Va. Beach police & fire departments get over 200 cakes baked for them

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of Women from Wave Church came together to show support for local police and fire departments.

The women baked over 200 cakes and hand delivered them to various departments in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The church said they hoped the firemen and police officers would feel supported and appreciated.

“We felt a pull to show our appreciation for those who serve in our community,” said Pastor Sharon Kelly, “This was a simple way the women of our church could say thank you. We are blessed to be a blessing.”

Wave Church said they set out to change the culture where service men and women may feel undervalued.