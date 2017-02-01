Local military bases conducting active shooter drills on Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS – Several area military installations will be holding active shooter drills on Thursday, Feb. 2 as part of Solid Curtain – Citadel Shield 2017.

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads will conduct an active shooter drill on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story will also be conducting an active shooter drill, but they did not specify a time.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

Solid Curtain – Citadel Shield 2017 is a two-part, anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), on all continental United States (CONUS) Navy installations.

SC-CS17 is taking place from Jan. 30-Feb. 10.