‘He was happy & he was loved’: Family remembers Poquoson teen after sudden death

POQUOSON, Va. - Sandra Belknap says she never knew the impact her 16-year-old son, Michael, had on the other students at Poquoson High School.

Wednesday night she held a stack of cards full of warm messages from the sophomore's classmates.

"I know he was happy and he was loved and he felt confident," said Belknap.

Michael Belknap passed away suddenly earlier in the day after collapsing at school.

Students tell News 3 Michael was 'sweet' and always giving hugs and compliments.

Sandra Belknap says it's these messages that's giving her comfort.

There is no information available on the medical condition that led to the collapse, but officials say it is not trauma related.

