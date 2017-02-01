× First Warning Traffic – Wednesday road work and bridge openings

BRIDGE OPENING:



Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

–

Virginia Beach Public Works Announces Lane Closure on Westbound Shore Drive for Wednesday

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that there will be an outside lane closure on westbound Shore Drive at Page Avenue (immediately before the Lesner Bridge) tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

–

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Jan. 27 to Friday, Feb. 3

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 30 and 31 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Monday, Jan. 30 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will also be a full tunnel stoppage for 20 minutes beginning at midnight during this closure.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1 and 2 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT January 27, 2017 through February 3, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: I-64 at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridges single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for overhead sign installation on January 30 and February 1. Intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes will begin after 11 p.m. Stoppages will only be in one direction at a time. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures and traffic shifts on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) and Lee Hall (exit 247) January 29 – February 4 as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of the temporary concrete barrier along the median of the project, pavement marking and sign installation. The westbound right lane of Jefferson Avenue is closed from the I-64 west on-ramp to the I-64 east off-ramp until the afternoon of February 3. Effective January 27, the speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the work zone. Motorists are advised that speeding in a work zone carries fines up to $500 . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

:

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound January 30-February 4 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound January 30-February 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Full stoppage westbound for Tide Gate Testing and single-lane closures eastbound as follows:

Westbound full stoppage January 29 from 2 a.m. until 3 a.m.

Eastbound single-lane closures February 1-2 from 9 p.m. until as late as 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound January 30 and 31 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound January 28 from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Westbound January 29 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closures southbound. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound January 29-February 2 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Single-lane closures southbound. One lane will remain open at all times:

US-17 George P. Coleman Bridge: Scheduled bridge openings northbound and southbound as follows. The stoppages will last up to 30 minutes. Northbound/Southbound January 31 from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Northbound/Southbound January 31 from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Scheduled bridge openings northbound and southbound as follows. The stoppages will last up to 30 minutes.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Newport News: Two full stoppages to last up to 20 minutes. Both directions will be stopped simultaneously: Two full stoppages I-64 eastbound/westbound January 31 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning between Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue. The stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes.

Two full stoppages to last up to 20 minutes. Both directions will be stopped simultaneously:

I-664 Northbound, Chesapeake: Dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: I-664 northbound January 30 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning at the Bowers Hill Interchange.

Dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures February 2 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

US-17 Eastbound On-Ramp to VA-134, York County: US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) on-ramp to Hampton Highway eastbound will close nightly January 29-February 1 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow detour signs. Eastbound and Westbound ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

VA-134 Westbound Off-Ramp to US-17, York County: Hampton Highway eastbound off-ramp to US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) will close nightly January 29-February 1 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow detour signs. Eastbound and Westbound ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-95 Northbound/Southbound, Emporia: Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: January 30-31 from 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning between Emporia City Line and the off-ramp from U.S. 58.

Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 301 (Sussex Drive) Northbound, Greensville County : Single-lane closures at Three Creeks between I-95 on-ramp and Uriah Branch Way (Route 719) as follows: January 30-February 3 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

: Single-lane closures at Three Creeks between I-95 on-ramp and Uriah Branch Way (Route 719) as follows:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: January 30-February 3 from 6 a.m. until noon.

: Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. All eastbound traffic is shifted onto one westbound lane as of January 17. U.S. 58 westbound has been reduced to single-lane in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.