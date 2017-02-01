× First Warning Forecast: Colder air begins to move in

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a big cool down in your forecast.

As we head overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles are possible, thanks to a frontal system stalled to our south. Lows in the upper 30s to low and mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies for Thursday. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than the past few days. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s.

Much colder air will move in for Friday and Saturday. We’ll see highs in the lower 40s.

We will be keeping a close eye on a system that could bring some rain to our southern communities. Temperatures will be cold enough, so we could see a few snowflakes mixing in with rain early on Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Cold high pressure will build in on Saturday bringing partly cloudy skies. We are tracking another system for Sunday that could bring us a little more rain and snowflakes early on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles possible. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mixture of sun and clouds. A bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of light rain late. A few snowflakes could mix in. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.