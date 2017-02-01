Events celebrating Black History Month in Hampton Roads and NE N.C.

February is Black History Month, or National African American History Month.

The annual celebration highlights the achievements of African American’s in the United States and also the history of African Americans in the U.S.

Black history was ignored by historians in the past and Black History Month is one way to encourage African American studies, History.com reports.

There are many celebrations and educational events throughout February around Hampton Roads.

Norfolk

Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m. at Norfolk TCC campus: Walter Kimbrough, the high-profile and dynamic president of Dillard University will speak on the fifth floor.

Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m. at Norfolk TCC campus: 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recognition Program in the Norfolk Campus Student Center.

Williamsburg

Feb. 10, 7 p.m. at the Kimball Theatre in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square: Exclusive one-time showing of “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise”

Elizabeth City

February – June, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Museum of the Albermarle: Distant Echoes a traveling photographic exhibit that chronicles the lives and working conditions of black farmers in the U.S. through images of award-winning photographer John Francis Ficara.

Feb. 12, 1:30 p.m. at the Museum of the Albermarle: Torchbearers of Democracy, African American Soldiers in World War I. Author Chad Williams will review the central role of African American soldiers in World War I.

Feb. 24, 1 – 4 p.m. at the Museum of the Albermarle: African Americans in World War I. Learn about African Americans who served in the Great War, such as Moses Sharp from Hertford County.

Are you organizing an event for Black History Month? Email the flyer or a link to the website with the information on the event to TakingAction@wtkr.com.