Guards taken hostage by inmates at Delaware prison

SMYRNA, Del. – A Delaware prison is on lockdown as officials respond to a hostage situation.

According to a statement released by Delaware’s Department of Corrections, Delaware State Police responded to a hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

According to CBS News, three to five correctional officers were taken hostage and the inmates have control of the building.

The Kent County Fire Department was called to the correctional center around 11:30 a.m. after an alarm was sounded.

All prisons in the state are on lockdown as per protocol, said Jayme Gravell, Public Information Officer for the Department of Corrections.

According to the department’s website, the all-male facility is the state’s largest prison and houses around 2,500 inmates.