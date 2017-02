SPRINGFIELD, Va. – Fairfax County Police are looking for a missing mother and baby.

16-year-old Lizzy Rivera Colindres and her 5-month-old son Aidan were last seen at their home in Springfield on January 14.

Lizzy is a Hispanic female, 5’6″ tall, and about 120 pounds. The tips of Lizzy’s hair may be dyed silver.

Aidan is a 14 pound male baby.

If you have any information that can help police find Lizzy and her child call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.