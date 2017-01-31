Woman charged with intentionally setting fire in potted plant at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 29-year-old Virginia Beach woman has been charged with arson after allegedly starting a fire at a home in the 4400 block of Silverleaf Drive.

Fire crews were called to the two-story townhouse just after midnight and arrived to find a potted plant had been on fire next to the front door. The fire was out but there was minor damage to some vinyl siding above the plant on the front porch of the home.

Kristina Holland, 29, turned herself in to Virginia Beach Fire investigators at the Virginia Beach City Jail on Monday night.

She is charged with Burning or Destroying a Dwelling, which is a Class 3 Felony. She faces up to 20 years in prison.