Tolling at the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge starts Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Tolling on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge will start Thursday, Feb. 9 at 12:01 a.m.

The tolls will be collected electronically using E-ZPass transponders or through the photographic, toll-by-plate system.

Toll rates for passenger vehicles start at $1.00 for travelers with an E-ZPass transponder and $3.00 for travelers without an E-ZPass. Tolls will go up this July and then again each July for the foreseeable future.

Click here to view the toll rate schedule.

The Dominion Boulevard Improvement Project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget in November 2016. The toll system testing period started on October 31, 2016.

Motorists can obtain their E-ZPass online at www.EZPassVA.com, by phone at 1-877-762-7824 or in person at any Chesapeake City Treasurer’s office, the Chesapeake Expressway Office or at the Norfolk or Portsmouth E-ZPass office.

