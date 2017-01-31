× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From 60s to snowflakes?

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

We saw a few snowflakes on Monday, highs in the 60s today, so you probably won’t be surprised that we may see more snowflakes this week.

Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm day for most of us. A cold front will stall across the area, bringing us plenty of cloud cover. Folks south of the front will see high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The Peninsulas and Eastern Shore will stay north of the front, meaning it will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler.

The front will finally push south of the area Wednesday night. As it does, we could see a few raindrops or even snowflakes, mainly across eastern North Carolina.

Thursday will be a cooler day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Another cold front will cross the region on Friday. That will bring us a slight chance for rain and snow early in the day.

Saturday is looking like our dry day this weekend, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Super Bowl Sunday is looking like a great day to stay indoors. We may start off with a mix of rain and snow with scattered rain showers likely by the afternoon.

Warmer weather returns for the next work week, with high temperatures in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow – Richmond

1966 Winter Storm – Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

