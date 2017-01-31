News 3 morning anchor reveals “old love affair” in monologue

Norfolk, VA – News 3 This Morning anchor Jessica Larche opened up to a room full of strangers about an old love affair, and now it’s online for all the world to see.

And she’s happy about it!

Jessica was one of several local personalities who shared their personal stories in the ForKids 2017 “Story Slam.” The funds raised in the friendly competition will help give homeless families in Hampton Roads a fighting chance.

