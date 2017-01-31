Newport News police arrest man for counterfeit DVDs, discover drugs, firearm in home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was arrested Sunday after counterfeit DVDs were found in a home he had moved out of.

Police say Sunday around 12:30 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of 25th Street for a call about damaged property.

The landlord of the residence noticed bullet holes in the front of the home when he got there to check on it. The landlord also said the front door had been left unlocked.

When police arrived they found damage from gunfire inside the residence along with several casings located outside.

A firearm was found upstairs and showed up as stolen when police looked it up.

33-year-old Matthew Threat was inside the residence when police arrived.

Threat said he moved out of the home at the beginning of the month and that he was there to gather some belongings.

Police searched the residence further and found a small baggie of crack cocaine, a scale, and packing material.

Officers also found several counterfeit DVDs.

Threat was arrested and charged with felony possession of counterfeit DVDs.

The investigation into the firearm and drugs that were found is ongoing.