MoMac Brewing Company to open in Churchland

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A new microbrewery is coming to the Churchland section of Portsmouth!

MoMac Brewing Company (derived from Monitor Merrimac) is renovating a 6,600 square-foot space in the Academy Crossing Shopping Center at 3228 Academy Drive.

They plan to be ready to open the new spot by early summer 2017. It will feature viewable onsite brew works, a spacious private meeting room, and covered outdoor seating.

“We are ecstatic to finally give legs to a dream that began several years ago, when we started home brewing as a weekend hobby,” said Rob Hess and Scott Krick, two of five owners of MoMac. “Of great importance to us is becoming a solid contributor to Western Branch, Churchland, and surrounding communities.”

MoMac will utilize a 10 BBL Alpha Brewing system to make its fresh, approachable craft beers. When the brewery opens, MoMac hopes to have no less than six seasonal and year-round brews on tap for the grand opening. In addition, they will offer 32 oz. Crowler Cans and Growlers for “to go” options in the tasting room.

“The number of craft breweries is growing by leaps and bounds in our region, and Hampton Roads is quickly becoming a craft beer destination. We are pleased to welcome MoMac Brewing to the City of Portsmouth,” said Mayor John L. Rowe. “Creating a strong and thriving economy in all of Portsmouth’s business districts is vital and we look forward to having MoMac in our great City.”