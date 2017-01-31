HRT bus rear ends vehicle in Newport News, multiple people treated for injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton Roads Transit bus and a vehicle were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police communications got a call about the incident 1:17 p.m.

The crash happened in the intersection of J Clyde Morris Blvd., and Warwick Blvd.

Police say a sedan traveling in the yield lane for traffic turning northbound from Warwick Blvd., onto westbound J Clyde Morris Blvd., rear-ended by the HRT bus.

The driver of the sedan was the only passenger in that vehicle and she drover herself to the Riverside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were 15 people on the bus, including the driver at the time of the crash.

Nine passengers and the bus driver sought treatment at Riverside for what has been reported by police as minor injuries.

Police said no one has been charged at this time.

The bus had damage to the front right bumper and passenger windshield, according to an HRT official.

37.061676 -76.487118