Helping out members of the community is a family affair in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Kelly Harris, her husband Roger, and their children have been delivering the morning newspaper to Robin and Dorothy Wright for a year and a half. While they didn’t know each other before that, there was an instant connection.

“From the moment we met them, we knew they were special people and I enjoy stopping by and visiting with them and whatever we can do I enjoy stopping by and helping them,” says Roger Harris.

Yes the Harris’ do more than just deliver the paper, its obvious, they care deeply for these special customers.

Dorothy recalls what a lifesaver the Harris' were when she had some health issues. “I broke my hip one time and they brought my paper to me offered to go to the grocery store for me, and other things for me.”

Robin and Dorothy no longer drive, so the kindness and generosity of Kelly and her family have been invaluable especially during tough times like the recent snow storm we had.

"They even put salt around the vehicles down the driveway and down the sidewalk they’re very helpful. And I’m 89 years old and sometimes you need help.”

And in this case help comes from a kind hearted woman who works two jobs to support her family, and still takes time to make sure the Wrights have what they need.

"You couldn’t ask for a better person and they ask for nothing in return.”

The couple appreciates the care and consideration.

“Just knowing they’re there when we need help, it’s a great feeling,” says Dorothy.

Southern Bank, our community partner, gave Kelly and Roger a $300 gift certificate, this was along with a People Taking Action award from News 3.

While that brought out the smiles, you can tell, the Harris’ and Wrights have a special bond that is priceless.