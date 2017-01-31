× Getting your meats ready for the big game

Smoked wings are the most popular Super Bowl game day food, according to GrubHub.

If you’re entertaining people this weekend, you’re probably going to be serving some type of meat and you want to make sure its delicious!

Mission BBQ in Virginia Beach is gearing up for the big weekend with some special smoked wings.

They slow-smoke all of their meats and add wings to the menu just once a year – this weekend.

They’re giving us some tips on how to make your big game dishes taste like the pros!

Most popular game day foods overall