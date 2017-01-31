Chesapeake city council recommends to eliminate some family day homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Some family day homes in Chesapeake could be eliminated as recommended by city council. A resolution to make amendments to Article 14 of the Chesapeake zoning ordinance was brought before council in a Jan. 18 meeting. Family day homes are child-care centers requiring a state license set in a home.

Level I homes can have up to four kids. Level II homes can have up to 12. The changes to the ordinance would eliminate family day homes as a Level II home occupation.

Parents who rely on family day homes as their child-care provider said they are devastated. They specifically chose family day homes over traditional day car centers. They believe parents should have the choice of where to send their kids for child care.