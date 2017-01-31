11-year-old girl reported missing in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg Police say 11-year-old Chazmin Crew was last seen leaving Berkeley Middle School and heading into an adjacent wooded area around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Chazmin is approximately 4’10” tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was wearing tall black boots, gray fitted pants with writing on them, a brown coat with fur on the hood, and a floppy leather backpack.

Authorities say she may be trying to get to Hopewell via Route 5, where she has family.

Williamsburg Police and Fire, Virginia State Police K-9, Hampton K-9 and York County are assisting in the search at this time.

If seen or if you have any information regarding the location of Chazmin Crew, please contact Williamsburg Police at (757) 220-2331.