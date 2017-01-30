Williamsburg man sentenced to 3 years in prison for viewing child pornography

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A 25-year-old Williamsburg man was sentenced Monday to 40 months in prison for accessing and viewing child pornography.

According to court documents, from August 2015 until March 2015, Edward Joseph Matish III was a member of Playpen, a hidden website dedicated to sharing child pornography.

Between October 2014 and March 2015, Matish logged into Playpen and viewed content depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

In December 2014, Matish wrote on the site that he used it to control his attraction to young girls, encouraging others like him to “[l]eave the touching to the brave souls willing to risk everything for our relief.”

Matish pleaded guilty in October 2016.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after his release from prison.

