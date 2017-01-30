William & Mary’s Omar Prewitt named CAA Player of the Week

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – For the second time in his career, William & Mary men’s basketball senior Omar Prewitt was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Prewitt averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot per game in the Tribe’s victories over Delaware and CAA leader UNCW. He shared the weekly accolade with Elon’s Tyler Seibring.

Prewitt, who also won the award on Feb. 8 last season, is the second Tribe player to earn CAA Player of the Week honors this season along with classmate Daniel Dixon, who took home the distinction on Jan. 2. Along with his scoring production, Prewitt shot 59.3 percent (16-of-27) from the field and hit 4-of-6 from 3-point range (66.7 percent).

On Saturday, Prewitt scored a season-high 28 points on 12-of-17

shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range, in leading the Green and Gold to a victory over UNCW, 96-78. The Tribe handed the Seahawks, who entered the game as one of only two teams nationally with 20 wins and receiving votes in both major top-25 polls, their first league loss this season. Prewitt topped W&M with seven rebounds and added four assists in the victory.

Against the Blue Hens, Prewitt dished out a career-high eight assists compared to zero turnovers. He scored nine points to moved into seventh place on the Tribe’s career scoring list, passing former W&M standout Quinn McDowell. Prewitt is the only player in the CAA to rank among the top 15 in the league in points, rebounds and assists. He is 10th in the CAA at 14.5 points and 3.0 assists per game, while coming in 12th in rebounding at 5.8 per contest.

The Tribe returns action on Monday night, hosting Drexel in a make-up game from earlier this season. The contest, which was postponed on Jan. 7 due to a snowstorm that hit the Hampton Roads area, carries a 7 p.m. tip from Kaplan Arena. Tribe Athletics TV will have the FREE HD broadcast via Stretch Internet, and fans can listen in over the Tribe Radio Network with Jay Colley and Charlie Woollum on the call. The Tide 92.3 FM and 107.9 Bach FM are the flagship stations of the Tribe Radio Network and the audio is also available over the Web at TribeAthletics.com.