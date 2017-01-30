Two Chesapeake school buses involved in crash, five students taken to hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two school buses were involved in a crash Monday afternoon, according to a Chesapeake Schools official.

The incident happened near the intersection of Burns Street and Campostella Road around 4:30 p.m.

There were students on board both buses at the time of the accident and they were both coming from Oscar Smith High School.

Five students were taken to a hospital, according to the school official.

There are no details on the extent of any possible injuries at this time.

