HAMPTON, Va. - Living history reenactors portraying members of the WWII Women’s Army Corps (WACs), along with hands-on activities and other interactive experiences shed light on the lives of the “Women of WWII,” for the Hampton History Museum’s free 2nd Saturday Family Event Saturday, February 11, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 pm.

We meet some of the reenactors from the 1st WAC Separate Battalion on Coast Live.