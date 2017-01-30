Special Olympics Virginia athlete: ‘Disabilities do not matter, it’s what you do with them that counts’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two years ago, Daniel Ramirez couldn’t run a quarter mile. Then, Daniel set a goal – he wanted to run in the Polar Plunge 4-Miler, an event that helps raise funds for Special Olympics Virginia.

He trained hard for months and last year Daniel ran the four mile race in 39 minutes without stopping.

This year he continues to train and he’s also perfecting his soccer coaching skills so he can teach others the power of hard work and dedication.

According to Daniel, “Disabilities do not matter, it’s what you do with them that counts.”

Join us for this year’s Polar Plunge so more athletes like Daniel can achieve their personal bests.