Police look for Virginia man accused of burning, torturing 3 puppies

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg Police have asked for help to find fugitive Brandon M. Gillie, a 26-year-old wanted in connection with the deaths of three puppies that police said were horrifically tortured.

Gillie is wanted for three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of killing livestock.

CBS 6 first reported that three dead puppies were found outside of a mobile home, in April 2016.

“I’m appalled, this is the most egregious case [of abuse] I’ve ever seen,” Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassandra S. Conover previously said.

The three puppies were sent to a lab to determine the cause of death.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 show the dogs had an adhesive material on their muzzles and bodies.

Lab results revealed the dog’s stomachs contained both over the counter and prescription medications, as well as insecticide.

Conover said that what happened to the puppies was done over a period of time.

“They were tortured, there was evidence of burning,” she added.

The necropsy also revealed that two of the puppies had full firecrackers in their stomach.

Gillies is a white male, age 26, 5’10”, and weighs 170 pounds.

Petersburg Police asked that anyone with information about any alleged cases of animal abuse, or about this case, to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.