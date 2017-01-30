Michael Vick rumored to retire after not being picked up in 2016

Michael Vick’s time in the NFL may be over. In an interwiew with Sports Illustrated, Vick said “I think this is it.” Vick last played in 2015 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in five games. Prior to the Steelers, Vick had a short stint with the New York Jets in 2014.

A Newport News native, Vick went on to play at Virginia Tech, leaving for the NFL in his sophomore year in 2001.

During his NFL career, Vick has played for the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Among his notable feats, Vick is a 4-time Pro Bowl player, and the 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Stay with News 3 as more details on Vick’s decision are released.