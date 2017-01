Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - Super Bowl Media Day is no longer a media "day" - it's Super Bowl Opening Night.

This year, for Super Bowl 51, the primetime event was held at Minute Maid Park - home of the Houston Astros. As you likely know, the Astros are a Major League Baseball team.

Fittingly, during Super Bowl Opening Night, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler threw Norfolk's LaRoy Reynolds a curveball. And the Falcons linebacker, who played his college ball at Virginia, hit it out of the park.