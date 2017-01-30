Hampton Roads residents protest against 120-day travel ban

NORFOLK, Va. – People across the country are protesting President Donald Trump’s order banning immigrants from seven mostly Muslim populated countries for 120 days.

In Hampton Roads, hundreds gathered for a protest in downtown Norfolk.

Tahini Amer is a Muslim American who has lived on the Peninsula for more than 30 years.

“This is home. I don’t know any other home. I came here at 17 and now I’m over 50,” said Amer.

Monday, Hampton Roads joined cities across the country where large crowds are coming together.

Government officials say at least 348 people were denied boarding planes over the weekend.

President Trump defends his actions on Twitter, saying “Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning.”

The White House says it’s working on a review of the vetting process for immigrants and refugees, but says something needed to be done immediately.

Amer said the executive order is causing distress in her family and her daughter came to her crying.

“I said why are you crying? She said I don’t know any other home. What if you were the one stuck in the airport and I don’t see you again? And she is 21. Can you imagine when you have a 6 year old or 12-year-old? This is the kind of thing that would break families,” said Amer.

Lisa Suhay also spoke at the rally, which was billed to show support for immigrants, Muslims and refugees.

“I’m speaking tonight because my friends at the mosque are afraid. They’re concerned about standing up to speak for themselves,” said Suhay.

There is another protest scheduled in Hampton Roads scheduled for Tuesday at Old Dominion University.