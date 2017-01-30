Get to know a Special Olympics Virginia Global Messenger

Emily Bower is a Special Olympics Virginia Global Messenger – athletes who are trained to help spread the mission and vision of Special Olympics Virginia, as well as encourage the community to participate with Special Olympics as an athlete, sponsor or volunteer.

Emily says it is important to her to educate people who have faced challenges in life like she has to help them realize they are not alone.

Emily has participated in Polar Plunge since 2013.

Emily shared this about Polar Plunge:

“One of the things that I love most about the Polar Plunge is dressing up in costume. Doing this creates a fun experience and sends a powerful message: Every person should feel important no matter what they carry with them in their everyday lives. We all matter so very much! This is what I have learned from working at Special Olympics and the message that I share by being a part of our Speakers’ Bureau. In my job at Special Olympics Virginia, I feel like the biggest lesson I’ve learned is how to be fearless. The reason why I keep participating is because I believe we can change the way others feel about people who may need a little extra help. We all have dreams and ambitions that inspire us. Let us learn to inspire theirs, too! There’s a lot we can learn from our “buddy” during this event. What I have learned is that we all have a voice that needs to be heard.”

