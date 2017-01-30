× First Warning Forecast: A few flakes possible for some but chilly for most of us today

A few flakes possible for some but chilly for most us today….Get really for some chilly weather for most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

As we move through our Monday, expect a good deal of clouds across the area as a front crosses the area early. With cold air in place, some areas could see a few snowflakes or light rain showers early. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Otherwise, as we move through this Monday, expect clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Winds will be a bit windy from the west between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. It’s going to be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 50s as our winds shift from the southwest. Still, winds will be a bit on the windy side through the day. We’ll see highs in the 50s on Wednesday before another front moves in by Thursday on Groundhog Day. Highs will drop back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday. Have a great week!

Today: Snow Flurries Possible (20%). Clouds and Sun. Highs in the mid 40s. Windy and Chilly. Winds: W 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sun and Clouds. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Breezy. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1966 Winter Storm: Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

2010 Winter Storm: 7 – 15 inches of Snow from Richmond southeast to Tidewater, 10 inches Delmarva, 4 inches Northern Outer Banks

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

