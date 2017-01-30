Best way to watch the Big Game?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of people are getting ready to watch the biggest game of the year this weekend.

One of the most important parts? The television you're watching it on!

Now is one of the best times to buy a TV, according to Everett Breaux, the associate manager at Best Buy off of Independence Boulevard.

"It happens every year," says Breaux, "the venders know how the seasons run. Coming out of the holidays and into a a big game drive time, they'll have their best foot forward."

Right now, the newest technology is 4K Ultra HD.

"What they`ve done is taken the 4K technology and said 'let's uncompress this video'," says Breaux. "That brings forward HDR and now you're coming to more colors, so instead of having 250 shades of green now you have 2,500 shades of green."

Last year's 4K TV's are going for as low as $500.

Some advice for anyone looking for a new TV right now?

"The best advice is to plan your mission before you come out," says Breaux. "Sit down, make a list of features you'd like and then from there come in and say, 'here's what I'm looking for, here's what I want."