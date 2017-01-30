After the gunfire: The long road to recovery for gun violence survivors

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – In 2016, nearly 150 people were shot and killed in Hampton Roads. In the same year, hundreds more were injured by gun violence.

“It’s a group that no one wants to be a part of. No one in our survivor network is happy to be there,” said Leigh Anne Woodside, a spokesperson for Moms Demand Action, a national organization working to find solutions for gun violence.

While gun violence victims are considered fortunate for surviving the gunfire, their recovery process is much more complex than having their wounds heal. Many suffer from emotional scars, the same for family members and witnesses of gun violence.

On Tuesday on News 3 at 6, Reporter Allison Mechanic speaks to survivors who share how long the road to a full recovery is after being shot.