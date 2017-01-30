SMITHFIELD & ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - 2017 Restaurant Week in Smithfield & Isle of Wight County runs through February 4th. Participating restaurants will offer a reduced price lunch and dinner menu which includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Get details at www.genuinesmithfieldva.com.
A taste of Smithfield’s Restaurant Week on Coast Live
