UVA drops a heartbreaker to #1 ranked Villanova 61-59

BRYN MAWR, Pa. - No. 12 Virginia dropped a heartbreaker to No.1 Villanova (20-2) Sunday afternoon 61-59. The Hoo's (16-4) were the victim of another 'Nova last-second shot to sink an ACC team.

The Wildcats did it to North Carolina in the NCAA Championship game last season, and the Hoo's

were on the wrong end of this thriller. Josh Hart drove to the lane with 5 seconds remaining and missed, but his shot was tipped in by Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo with .01 seconds remaining to get past the Cavs.

Freshman Ty Jerome scored a career-high 15 points for the Cavs, including a game-tying layup with 15 seconds to go.

UVA hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday.