USNS Brunswick begins first deployment Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – The USNS Brunswick will begin its first deployment to Third Fleet from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The crew of nearly 50 U.S. Navy Sailors and civil service mariners will depart on Monday, January 30 at 10 a.m.

The ship will first go to Naval Forces Pacific Command, U.S. Third Fleet, where she will stay for three months before heading to her home port in Saipan, U.S. Naval Forces Far East Command.

Then, she will be deployed in support of Seventh Fleet’s efforts to conduct Theater Security Operations, promoting peace, security, and preserving freedom of the seas.

The USNS Brunswick is operated by the Military Sealift Command and can carry up to 312 passengers with an ocean certification. It is the sixth of 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels planned for Military Sealift Command.