× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Seasonable temperatures and increasing clouds

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking seasonable temperatures and increasing clouds for your Sunday.

Another chilly start to the day. Expect clouds to increase throughout the day today ahead of a fast-moving cold front that will approach from the northwest. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s. The frontal system that we are tracking, does not have a whole lot of moisture associated with it. We are however, keeping a slight chance for a rain/snow mix as the front slides through. The best chance for any snow will be west of I-95. We are continuing to keep an eye on this. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 40s. Skies will clear behind the frontal system. It will be a bit on the breezy side, making for a blustery day.

Expect dry and seasonable conditions heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the 50s for Wednesday.

Sunday: Chilly start. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance for a rain shower (20%). Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance for a rain/snow mix early (25%). Then clearing skies. Highs in the lower 40s. Brisk with winds out of the NW at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.