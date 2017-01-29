Suffolk Police looking for missing woman in need of medication

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for a missing woman with medical conditions that require medication.

According to police, 59-year-old Nora Jane Musgrove was last seen on Tuesday, January 25.

On Sunday, Musgrove was reported missing by her son, who says this behavior is unusual.

She was last seen on Tuesday morning by a neighbor, who saw her again around 3 p.m. at Sentara Obici Hospital.

Musgrove is described as a white woman around 5’4″ tall, 109 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was driving a blue 2006 Nissan Sentara with a Virginia license plate HVNSPRT.

If you know the whereabouts of Nora Musgroves, call 911 immediately.