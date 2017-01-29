Newport News Police investigating after 18-year-old shot in leg

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Timber Drive and Marshall Avenue.

The call came in Sunday at 2:46 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her right leg.

According to police, three black males drove away from the area in a small red SUV immediately after the shooting.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found casings in the 5100 block of Marshall Avenue.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.