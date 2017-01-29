× First Warning Forecast: A few flurries possible tomorrow morning in northern communities

We are currently tracking a fast-moving system that could bring some flurries to a portion of the viewing area. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this system, which means we’re not expecting a lot of precipitation. Many of us will stay dry and may not even see rain. The best chance to see a little bit of snow or sleet will be folks on the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. If you live in those locations, you could see a dusting of snow on the grass. This is NOT going to be a widespread snow event. Once that system moves through, high pressure will build in with dry and blustery conditions. Temperatures in the lower 40s.

A weak cold front will cross the region Tuesday, but conditions still look to remain dry. Winds will switch to the southwest, which will help temperatures to warm into the 50s. Expect another windy day.

Looks like conditions will remain seasonable through Friday with low rain chances.

Overnight: A chance for a brief shower (20%). Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: A chance for flurries or rain early, then another chance in the afternoon. (Eastern Shore, Peninsulas). Mainly dry for everyone else. Partly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: NW at 10-20, with higher gusts.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

