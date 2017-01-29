Bet on blonde? Lady Gaga’s hair color just one of several Super Bowl prop bets

NORFOLK, Va. – You can currently place a bet on the Patriots (-3 points) to win Super Bowl 51. Or you can wager on things far more far-fetched than the winner of the game.

Sportsbook.ag has prop bets ranging from Lady Gaga’s halftime show (wardrobe malfunction? blonde hair for first song?) to the Nielsen TV rating.

But, of course, you can also place bets on game action – like will any Falcons or Patriots player break the Super Bowl passing, rushing or receiving records? Sportsbook.ag also has the over/under for Luke Bryan’s National Anthem at 127.5 seconds.

CBSSports.com has compiled of list of 51 wacky prop bets you can make at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook or Bovada.lv.