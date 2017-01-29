Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal James City County car crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., police and fire departments responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 199 near the intersection of Brookwood Drive.

Police say a 1999 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Route 199 when it crossed the median, left the roadway and hit some trees on the eastbound side of the road. The car rolled over on its roof as a result of the crash.

The driver was taken to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

James City County Police are continuing to investigate the crash.