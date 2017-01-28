The Mayor’s Ministry: Norfolk mayor juggles preaching and politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Many people think they know all there is to know about Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. He was a state senator and delegate and the Norfolk native became the city’s first African American to hold the position of Mayor when elected in November.

Many people know that Alexander runs the family business, Metropolitan Funeral Services. But let’s consider something you may not know - Alexander, 50, is a licensed and ordained Minister who has been preaching longer than he has been in the world of politics.

Although he does not pastor on a regular schedule, when he is asked to preach or teach at any church, temple or mosque he will happily accept the invitation.

Tune in to News 3 at 11 Sunday night and see how he juggles preaching and politics.