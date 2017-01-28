The Locker Room Show | January 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler & Mitch Brown look ahead to Super Bowl 51 as the Patriots celebrate a significant day in franchise history (not pictured due to web video restrictions). Plus, as LaRoy Reynolds, a Maury High School alumnus, prepares to play in his first Super Bowl, we catch-up with two of his former high school coaches. Also, it's day one of the NCAA baseball season, and our local colleges held their first official practices of 2017. And, the Norfolk Admirals score four goals in the third period on their way to an improbable victory vs. Manchester.