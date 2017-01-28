Portsmouth student to compete on Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 10-year-old student at Churchland Primary & Intermediate School will appear again on the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship.”

For a few weeks, Kaniyah Cary has joined the other contestants to bake carnival-themed cupcakes, volcano Bundt cakes, comfort food desserts and tie-dye cakes.

She is the only local contestant to appear on the show.

On Monday at 8 p.m., Kaniyah and the other contestants will modernize classic deserts into trendy eclairs.

The winner of the contest will earn a $25,000 prize and the title of the Kids Baking Champion!

For more information on Kaniyah and her baking, visit her Facebook page.