Nauticus offering $75.70 family memberships to locals

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus has another special, limited-time offer for residents with a 757 area code.

Family memberships–for up to two adults and four children–are only $75.70 through February 28.

Just bring in proof of local residency to receive the deal!

Members can enjoy unlimited admission to Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin for a full year, receive 25 percent off guest tickets, exclusive member rates on seasonal camps and workshops and more.

Memberships include parking validations for the West Plume Street Garage when visiting Nauticus and four one-time guest passes.

Click here to sign up for a membership.

The museum is also offering $7.57 admission until February 28.

Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed on Monday.